Sancton’s annual music concert will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm.

Organist Geoffrey Coffin will once again be playing the historic 1890s Kirkland organ at All Saints church.

This year he will be joined by tenor Ed Sturmheit. They will be performing duets and solos. There is off-street parking and toilets are available.

There is limited space and the event is by ticket entry only.

Tickets, £10, can be booked by text on 07836 228445 or by email at pandg@ivyhouse.karoo.co.uk.