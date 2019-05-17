Review by Julia Pattison: Me and My Girl at Grand Opera House, York

Musical: Me and My Girl

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

Pick Me Up Theatre has chosen another musical that’s a tonic for our troubled times… forget those seemingly never ending Brexit Blues, but sit back and relax, feasting your mince pies on director Robert Readman’s sparkly stage production of Me And My Girl.

Once again, before the talented Company have even set foot on the stage, the creative team, from Musical Director (Sam Johnson) to Choreography (Jessica Hardcastle) and costumes (Robert Readman) ensure that the cast have a sure foundation to build on.

Finn East played loveable Cockney geezer Bill Snibson and was obviously very at ease with comic timing; his many pratfalls looked deceivingly effortless, all credit to him. He shone like a burnished pearl in the role, and came into his own in the much loved Lambeth Walk ensemble musical number – you wanted to join him and the cast on stage, their enthusiasm was so infectious.

His Lambeth girlfriend Sally Smith was played by Emily Chattle, who was perfect for the part; her rendition of Once You Lose Your Heart was sung from the heart and showcased her beautiful voice, receiving rapturous applause.

Yes, the plot is predictable, but who cares? We all thoroughly enjoyed the many musical numbers by Noel Gay, with the stage filled with smiling faces, sparkling costumes, and sizzling choreography. Beryl Nairn made a fine Duchess of Dene, stern yet with a twinkle in the eye, then later with twinkling toes as she joined in the finale footwork, enjoying The Lambeth Walk as much as any of the Cockney Gals and Geezers.

Alexander Mather shone too, in her role of Parchester, particularly in The Family Solicitor musical number. Andrew Roberts was a delightful foppish fool playing loveable upper class twit The Hon. Gerald Bolingbroke, with Kate Melia, his fickle fiancee Lady Jacqueline Carstone, clearly relishing her femme fatale role.

An all-singing, all-dancing production guaranteed to have you singing The Sun Has Got His Hat on as you left the theatre.