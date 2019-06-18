Pocklington’s Purple Pig petting farm at St Leonard’s summer fair

St Leonard’s Hospice is hosting its Summer Fair this Sunday (June 23) and is delighted to welcome back The Purple Pig Company petting farm for a second year.

The Fair, held at the Hospice on Tadcaster Road, will be held from noon until 4pm and is free for children and a suggested donation of £1 for adults. There will be a barbecue, ice cream van, home-made cakes, tombola, games and a raffle plus the petting farm.

The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, will be bringing their mobile farm along.

Visitors will be able to meet animals including a calf, lamb, piglet, rabbits, chickens, ducklings and even alpacas.

There will also be fantastic entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Sarah Atkinson, events team leader at the Hospice, said “The Summer Fair is always great fun whatever the weather, and we’ve got a fantastic line-up this year. We’re delighted to be joined by the Purple Pig! All money raised on the day goes towards the outstanding care provided at the Hospice so we’d encourage everyone to pop in.”