Pocklington Methodist Church funds boosted as people Rave On at Bootleg Buddy concert

Concert: Bootleg Buddy supported by Red Sky Ukuleles

Venue: Pocklington Methodist Church

The Red Sky Ukulele Band very generously gave their time to help raise funds.

Review by: Roger Samwell

Wow, we were all rocking and bopping in the aisles by the end of this wonderfully entertaining evening on Friday, April 26, held to raise much needed funds for the AV sound system at Pocklington Methodist Church.

Bootleg Buddy (aka Dave Remblence) and the Red Sky Ukulele Band very generously gave their time to help raise funds, with the Red Skies starting the evening off with a rocking “Wipe Out” number by the Safaris.

Red Sky Ukulele Band MC Roger Pattison linked each lively number with an interesting fact or anecdote about each song.

Sweet Caroline went down particularly well with the packed audience, who sang along lustily.

Bootleg Buddy went on stage after a short interval and went down a storm; it was wonderful to see so many people up and dancing to such classics as That’ll Be The Day, and Oh Boy, to name just a few. Bootleg Buddy also demonstrated his versatility as a performer when he gave a poignant rendition of True Love Ways; shiver down the back time, as well as previous shiver down the backbone lively rock and roll numbers.

Organised by Pauline Atkinson and Linda Samwell, the evening was a sell out and raised the magnificent sum of £1,380 from ticket sales, and a raffle.

Many thanks to the following local businesses who donated so generously to the raffle prizes: Mr Chu’s Restaurant, Langlands Garden Centre, Mouse House, Arkwrights, Station Hotel and the Deli.

Chris Gibbins, an enthusiastic member of the audience, said: “People felt really included. The Red Sky Ukuleles and ‘Buddy’ touched everyone through their music. Absolutely superb!”