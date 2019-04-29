Pocklington Group Practice plays host to National Gallery painting

After a hugely successful first visit to Scotland, the National Gallery’s Artemisia Gentileschi self portrait is visiting Pocklington Group Practice.

The rare self portrait by the celebrated artist of the Italian Baroque – Self Portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria (about 1615–17) – is at the venue until Saturday May 11 as part of a partnership with the charity Paintings in Hospitals.

While Artemisia is visiting Pocklington Group Practice, there will be a number of opportunities to see the painting.

A community viewing evening is scheduled for Wednesday May 1 between 6pm and 8pm and a community viewing day will take place on Saturday May 11 (1.30pm and 6pm).

Berni Judge, managing partner of Pocklington Group Practice, said: “We are extremely excited about being chosen to work with the National Gallery and Paintings in Hospitals and cannot wait for Artemisia to visit us here in Pocklington; we know our staff and patients are going to be thrilled to have her here.

“We want to be able to share Artemisia’s stay with as many of our local communities as possible, and so that is why we have created some ‘visiting times’ when anyone can come and see her. Another reason for these special events is that, alongside this exciting visit, we are still a working GP Surgery and therefore we need to be able to continue our day-to-day operations as smoothly as possible, so we ask people to please remember and respect that if they are planning to come and visit Artemisia.”