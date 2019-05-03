Opportunity to work with Wolds artist

Yorkshire Wolds artist Belinda Hazlerigg will host two collagraph print workshops at Pocklington Arts centre (PAC), inspired by her current exhibition at the venue ‘A Sense of Place’.

Working out of her print studio and gallery in Huggate, Belinda works primarily in landscape painting and drawing, creating lively mixed media artworks inspired by the Yorkshire Wolds and coastline.

Her work is created directly on site, ‘en plein air’, or sketches are taken back to her studio and developed into larger pieces prints, many of which are currently being exhibited at the arts centre.

Belinda will lead two collograph print workshops at PAC this Friday (May 10) and Friday, May 17, between 10am and 4pm.

Belinda, who is also a member of East Riding Artists and the UK Plein Air Society, has previously taken part in East Yorkshire Open Studios and her work has been exhibited at various venues including Beverley minster and Bridlington Spa.

Belinda said: “It has been a privilege to be invited to exhibit at Pocklington Arts Centre, as this is my first solo show for a few years.

“I hope people enjoy the experience of seeing my work and I hope it evokes ‘a sense of place’ for them.”

The cost of £35 per workshop and spaces are limited. To find out more or book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk