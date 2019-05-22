New stage version of Sherlock Holmes adventure comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Blackeyed Theatre brings a thrilling new adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes novel to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four is brought to life in this new production by writer and director Nick Lane, who also wrote the venue's last three Christmas productions, Pinocchio, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol and Alice in Wonderland.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Holmes and Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, this faithful adaptation will combine original live music, high- energy theatricality and ensemble storytelling.

The cast features Luke Barton as Sherlock Holmes; Joseph Derrington as Dr John Watson; Zach Lee as Jonathan Small; Stephanie Rutherford as Mary Morstan; Christopher Glover as Dost Akbar, and Ru Hamilton as Thaddeus Sholto.

Director Nick Lane says: “I don't think I know anyone over the age of ten who doesn't know at least the name Sherlock Holmes.

"He is part of the literary fabric of this country – hugely popular and hugely adaptable – and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV and theatre shows. We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story!”

Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, with music composed by Tristan Parkes, Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with New Theatre Royal Portsmouth and South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell, and supported by Arts Council England.

It can be seen in the Round at 7.30pm on Thursday May 30 and Friday May 31 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday June 1.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com