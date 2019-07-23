New musical Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed! will be heading to Bridlington Spa for a week long run from Tuesday January 28.

This new family friendly show is based on the hit TV show Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! and is being developed by Selladoor – the company behind hits including Madagascar the Musical and Little Shop of Horrors.

The musical tells the story of the mischievous twosome and their best friends, Rubi, JJ and Pieface and their mission to save Beanotown from the grips of the evil W Corps! Featuring live music, hilarious pranks, and of course, Dennis' trademark skateboard, this brand new, high-octane family musical is perfect for pranksters young and old!

BAFTA-winning writer/producer-director Will Brenton will write the show which will feature Dennis and Gnasher’s imitable sense of fun and ageless humour delivered with a repertoire of songs. He commented:

“The idea behind this show has always been to do something different. This adaptation takes the spirit of Dennis and the Dinmakers and puts them at the centre of an indie rock musical – where the characters take human form, play live music and won’t be happy unless the audience end up on their feet dancing. With amazing music, both original and known, slick dance routines, pranks, explosions and surprises to delight and transport the audience, this show is aimed at the whole family”.

The creative team will also include set and costume Designer Jean Chan and choreographer Kendra Horsburgh.

The stage production follows on from the success of Beano Studios’ international Emmy-nominated TV series Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! The TV show stars Beano’s irrepressible hero Dennis, his dogged side kick Gnasher and fearless mates including Rubi, JJ, Pieface and his pet potato Paul. Together they cook up crazy plans, get in all sorts of scrapes and take on every challenge, no matter how big.

It runs from Tuesday January 28 to Saturday February 1.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com