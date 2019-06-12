There will be a museum drop-in day at Pocklington library on Tuesday, 18 June, run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Museums Service.

The session will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event is part of the ongoing North Wolds Heritage Project, which aims to improve the knowledge we have and the service we are able to provide in this part of the county. It is an area with a rich heritage where we do not have any museum sites. As such, we want to bring objects from our collection into the area to share them with local communities, and to invite the public to bring us their knowledge and memories, and any ideas as to how we might better represent this area.

Assistant curator Alfred Williams, said: “We’d love to share our collection with you, and we need you to share your expertise with us! Please come along, see what we’ve brought, and bring us your memories and stories. If you have any objects or photographs you think we should know about and would like to show us, bring them along too.”