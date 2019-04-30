Mozart's comedy opera Cosi Fan Tutte comes to Spa - tickets still available

There are still some tickets left for the return of Swansea City Opera to Bridlington Spa with a production of Cosi Fan Tutte on Saturday May 18 at 7.30 pm.

Beautifully staged in English with elegant 19th Century costumes, Così fan Tutte contains some of Mozart’s most ravishing music.

Supposedly based on a true story, this comic tale of deception sees how a cynical old man leads two naïve officers into a scandalous wager, to prove that women are never faithful : ‘Così fan tutte’ – ‘all women are alike’.

Community arts officer June Mitchell explained : “As the story unfolds, the audience sees how well he succeeds; at first the women are not willing, but later…. wait and see!”

There will be a pre-performance talk about the opera at 6.15pm, given by the artistic director of Swansea City Opera, Brendan Wheatley.

The concert is part of the award winning Classically Yours programme across the East Riding, which received a Royal Philharmonic Society award for its work with local groups and schools last year.

Tickets cost: Adults £17.50, Concessions £15, Children £5 and are available from The Spa box office on: 01262 678258 or visit bridspa.com