More new acts join Folk in Field line-up

Buoyed by the success previous events, the Folk in the Field Festival returns to Shiptonthorpe Playing Fields with two new artists for 2019.

The fourth Folk in the Field festival takes place on Saturday, June 29 at the Station Road venue and will feature appearances from Folk in the Field newcomers Jack Parker and York band Maisie and the Thompsons.

Folk in the Field 2019 also sees a welcome return for The Nick Rooke Band, Edwina Hayes, The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band and Market Weighton singer songwriter Evie Barrand.

The sound manager and compere for the evening and will be Driffield’s cigar box maestro Dogfinger Steve.

Organisers are hosting the event to raise funds for Shiptonthorpe village projects, including the Church, the Village Hall, the Heritage Project and the Playing Fields themselves.

The chair of the committee in charge of organising the event, Sue Beadle, said that preparations are coming together nicely for what will be a fantastic music extravaganza.

She said: “The committee has been planning this open-air event since before Christmas, so it’s wonderful that it’s generated so much interest from the musicians, festival goers and local businesses interested in supporting us.

“We’d love to see as many faces as possible as our invitation extends far wider than the immediate area – everyone is welcome.

“We’d love to raise enough money to be able to hold a festival again next year, as well as to donate some money to village causes.”

The gates for the Folk in the Field Festival open at 5pm for a 6pm start, with entertainment scheduled until 11pm.

There will be food stalls and a beer festival, featuring over 10 beers and ciders from the Goodmanham Arms and Colemans Cider Company.

Tickets can be bought from Langlands Shiptonthorpe and the Paper Shop and Post Office in Market Weighton, and cost £10 for over 18s and £5 for 18 and under. They are also available online from www.folkinthefield.co.uk

More information can be found on the website, on the facebook page @folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe or by emailing sue.folkinthefield@gmail.com.