Modern twist on fairytale is Easter show for youngsters at Scarborough Stephen Joseph Theatre

A modern spin on an age-old fairy tale is the Easter treat for young audiences at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The new adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood is from the pen of award-winning children’s novelist Saviour Pirotta, whose first play, Granny’s Exploding Toilet, was a big hit at the Stephen Joseph last autumn.

A regular speaker at literature festivals nationwide, Scarborough-based Saviour’s books include The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths, Firebird and The Ancient Greek Mysteries series for Bloomsbury.

Little Red Riding Hood will be performed by Charlotte Brooke, Nicola Holliday, Charlotte Oliver and Marcquelle Ward.

A former member of Rounders, the SJT’s youth theatre group, Charlotte Brooke is an award-winning musical comedian who has performed her solo shows at the Great Yorkshire Fringe and the Museum of Comedy in the West End.

Another Rounders alumi, Nicola Holliday is now a professional singer and band leader. She played Sabrina the Shark in the Christmas show for younger children, Noel Narwhal Knows It All.

Charlotte Oliver lives in Scarborough. She was a member of the National Youth Theatre and studied Physical Theatre. She is member of the SJT Community Acting Company, appearing regularly in First Draft as well as playing the role of Wilhelmina Whelk in Tiny Time Tales.

Marcquelle Ward is probably best known for his role as regular character BB in ITV1’s Britannia High. He also played Rum Tum Tugger in Cats at the London Palladium in 2015, and was nominated for West End Frame’s ‘Best West End Debut’ award – he went on to reprise the role in the UK on on a European tour. Marcquelle made his SJT debut in last Christmas’s Treasure Island playing various roles including Jim Hawkins.

Directed by Cheryl Govan, Little Red Riding Hood is designed by Julia Wray, with music composed by Jack Radish and lighting design by Paul Stear.

Cheryl Govan said: “We've binned the woodcutter: you don't need an axe to deal with a wolf.

“It's three generations of women who are taking on Big Bad in this simply charming new play. We'll let you into a little secret, Big Bad is not as big and bad as he might seem. The magnificence and sheer magic of Grandma's wonderful storytelling are far more powerful than any woodcutter could possibly be.

“It's silly, fun and filled with beautiful songs and pure magic. Plus there's Little Red's special homemade potato fairy friend. We hope you'll join us in Grandma's house made of books, and that grown-ups will begin to believe in the magic of fairy tales again.”

Little Red Riding Hood can be seen in the McCarthy at 1.45pm on Tuesday April 7, then at 10.30am and 1.45pm each day from Wednesday April 8 to Saturday April 11.

The 1.45pm performance on April 8 is relaxed; the 1.45pm performance on Saturday April 11 will be BSL interpreted.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com