Lucy Beaumont returns with new show

Surviving the terrible twos, life back up North and ladies boxing all feature in Hull-born comedian’s Lucy Beaumont’s new stand-up show which will be at the Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday, June 20.

Proceeds from her show at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Thursday 20 June will be divided between two primary schools to help stock breakfast clubs for pupils.

The schools are part of Lucy’s not-for-profit organisation called ‘Backpack buddies’ that donates a backpack filled with two days’ worth of food for the weekend to 10 families each week.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to welcome Lucy to PAC next month for what we know will be a night of real entertainment.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£10).