Lots of laughs at Platform event

Platform Festival 2019 is a celebration of outstanding live music and comedy, which kicks off this year with not one, but two nationally renowned stand-up comedians.

Critically acclaimed, award winning comedian and TV regular Chris Ramsey, who hosts his own TV show and regularly appears on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, will return to Pocklington to open this year’s festival with his brand new live show on Wednesday, July 10, 8pm.

Chris Ramsey will be bringing his new show to Pocklington.

Following hot on his heels will be notorious pub landlord Al Murray who will be bringing his Landlord of Hope and Glory Tour 2019 to Platform Festival on Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We’re really excited to be opening this year’s Platform Festival with such a high calibre of comedy.

“We know it’s going to make for an incredible start to what is a four-day celebration of some of the very best music and comedy in the UK and beyond today.

“The line-up features artists whom we have personally seen perform live previously, so we know first-hand just how good they are.

“With such outstanding talent lined up for this year’s festival all happening in such a unique venue, it’s fair to say that Platform is so much more than just a regular festival, it’s an unforgettable experience, and one which you don’t want to miss.”

Now into its fourth year Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) and takes place 10-13 July at The Old Station, in Pocklington – a Grade II listed building that makes for a truly unique festival setting, all under one roof so there is no need to worry about the Great British weather!

Chris and Al join PAC’s most diverse and dynamic festival line-up to date which also features live music from The Shires, Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, Lucy Spraggan, The South, The Grand Slambovians, Late Night Marauders, The Grand Old Uke of York, Boss Caine, The Dunwells, Dan Webster Band, Jess Gardham, plus lots more.

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details and to book tickets.