Local talent on show at Wolds art exhibition

There’s still the chance to take a look around the outstanding Wolds Open Art Exhibition based at the Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC)

A former illustrator for NME magazine, a painter whose artwork has recently featured at New York Comic Con, a retired lecturer and an art therapist are just some those whose work features at the event.

Parisienne Backstreet by Benedict Woodhead, of Pocklington. Photo submitted

Around 30 artists from across the Yorkshire Wolds have their work, which includes paintings, prints, photographs, textiles and even a 3D wall mounted fox head in canvass and ink, featured in the exhibition which runs until next Wednesday (August 7).

The final selection, made by a panel of experts, includes original pieces created by artists from Beverley to Bridlington, Hornsea to Howden, from Lockington to Langtoft, as well as Hull, South Cave, Pocklington, and Driffield.

And the studio-based exhibition is running alongside an exhibition of photographs by the Wolds Photographic Society, on PAC’s first floor.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We were really impressed with the number and quality of entries to our Wolds Open Art Exhibition; it’s evident that we have some incredibly talented artists right here in the East Riding.

“It was a difficult task to make our final selection and we have a fantastic collection of work to share with you.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed bringing together such talented artists to showcase their work within the versatile surroundings of our superb studio space. And having the Wolds Photographic Society exhibiting with us at the same time makes for the perfect complimentary addition to our creative and dynamic programme of events.”

Entry to the exhibitions is free, during PAC opening times only.

For more details call the box office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk