Line up revealed for TOP SECRET BLUES Festival at Scarborough Sa - tickets on sale Friday July 26

Scarborough’s not so TOP SECRET Blues Festival has announced its biggest ever line up for next year.
From its humble beginnings at Scarborough Blues Club, the festival continues to expand every year and next year a host of international artists will perform at Scarborough Spa over the weekend of Friday March 20 to Sunday March 22.
Due to demand the festival will now take place across two rooms in both Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room and Grand Hall and the expansion has led to an extensive programme of the very best blues, R&B, classic soul, Americana, and roots music.
There is an international feel to the line up with many bands from the USA, including the Grammy Award winning blues and gospel singer Mike Farris.
The weekend will also include the UK premier – and possible only UK appearance – of Kaz Hawkins’ new stage show Memories of Etta, first performed at the Cognac Blues Festival in France earlier this month.
All performances are coordinated to ensure no clashes, so blues fans will be in no danger of missing any of the artists on the bill.
In addition to Kaz Hawkins and Mike Farris the full line-up includes:
The Billy Walton Band (USA)
Kyla Brox
Grainne Duffy (IRL)
Elles Bailey
Marcus Malone & Innes Sibun
Dog MacLeod (USA)
The Climax Blues Band
Joel Fisk & Jon Amor
The Guy Tortora Band (UK / USA)
Big Red & The Grinners
Bronwynne Brent (USA)
The Spikedrivers (UK / USA)
The Cinelli Brothers (ITA)
TC & The Moneymakers
The Rainbreakers
The Revolutionaires
Chris James & Martin Fletcher
The Mike Ross Band
Foreign Affairs
The Mighty Bosscats
Tickets on sale from 10am on Friday July 26 on 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk