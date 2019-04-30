Legendary bass guitarist Marco Mendoza brings his band to Scarborough for gig at Apollo

Superstar bassist Marco Mendoza is bring his band to the Apollo in Scarborough

He has played with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and more recently Black Star Riders. He is now touring with his own band that features other superstar musicians; Tommy Gentry (Gun) and Bumblefoot (Guns 'n' Roses).

The band will be stopping at The Apollo on Castle Road in Scarborough as part of their European tour on Tuesday may 7

The Apollo has been open just over a year and has quickly gained the status as a quality venue among bands and music lovers alike. A regular haunt for touring artists, tribute bands and club nights as well as supporting the vibrant local music scene.

Julian Reed, owner of Apollo said: "We're super excited to have such rock and roll royalty coming to Apollo. These guys have played with so many huge bands over the years. You can be just a few feet away from some of your most favourite artists in our intimate venue. Something that you just can’t do in a big arena. I'm sure they'll have some great stories to tell at the bar too."

Support is provided by The Adiction (For fans of: Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath, Queen, Rival Sons, Slash) and Hunter-Gatherer (full-fat funk-rock).

Tickets are available from Apollo (Castle Road in Scarborough), Record Revivals (Northway, Scarborough), or online at ticketsource.co.uk priced at £12.50. Only a limited number of tickets are available and early booking is essential. Doors open at 8pm.