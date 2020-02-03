Leeds' Kaiser Chiefs to play Dalby Forest - how to get tickets

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a Yorkshire date as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Kaiser Chiefs have become one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium. Their unique indie rock sound evolved through revered albums Employment, Yours Truly, Angry Mob and Off With Their Heads.

The Leeds band instantly connected with their generation, led by charismatic frontman Ricky Wilson belting out anthemic hits such as Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less And Less, Ruby and Never Miss A Beat.

Renowned for their explosive live shows, the Forest Live set will feature new material from their latest album release Duck and Kaiser Chiefs’ classic hits.

Kaiser Chiefs play Dalby Forest, near Pickering, Friday June 26.

Ricky Wilson said, “We’re chuffed to be playing a home county gig in Dalby Forest this summer. We last played there in 2016 as part of Forest Live series and it’s an amazing location to perform deep in the woods so we hope you can join us on this escapade.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am Friday February 7 from Forestry England box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music