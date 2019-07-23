Israel Nash heading to Pock Arts Centre

Israel Nash is bringing his band over from Texas to play a handful of UK dates, including Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

The genre bending rock ’n’ roller will be live at PAC on Wednesday, August 28, playing meticulously crafted Americana roots songs, sprinkled with life meaning and multi-hued rock and psychedelia.

Arts centre director Janet Farmer said: “Israel Nash is a truly incredible musician to behold and we cannot wait for him to bring his unique style of music to PAC, especially as we are one of only a handful of venues he’ll be playing during his time in the UK, nicely sandwiched between two festivals.

“Whether you’re a rock fan, an Americana fan, or simply a live music fan I would urge you to experience this!”

Tickets are £16.50 each available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.