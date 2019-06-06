Irish Mythen set for Pocklington Arts Centre gig

Musical powerhouse Irish Mythen is heading to Pocklington.

She has performed alongside Rod Stewart and Lucinda Williams, closed out the Philadelphia Folk Festival, performing after the iconic Lyle Lovett, and had thousands in her hands at the 2018 Cambridge Folk Festival.

Now fresh from touring Australia, plus playing several European and US dates, and the release of her new album ‘Little Bones’, the musical powerhouse Irish Mythen will play Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Wednesday 26 June, 8pm.

Support for the show will come from York based singer-songwriter Boss Caine.

Janet Farmer, PAC director, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to see Irish perform live at Manchester Town Hall for English Folk Expo back in 2017, and at last year’s Cambridge Folk Festival, which just blew me away.

“Her dominant and dynamic vocal prowess is truly stunning, she is a phenomenal musician and we just can’t wait to bring her timeless and transcendent sound to PAC.”

Irish Mythen will be live at PAC on Wednesday 26 June, 8pm. Tickets £10 available now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or online at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk