Intimate show for Nick Lowe at Pocklington Arts Centre

He has produced for the liked of Elvis Costello and The Damned, turned out countless hit albums, and now Nick Lowe is bringing his Quality Rock and Roll Revue to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Nick Lowe’s PAC show, on Tuesday 25 June at 8pm, comes just days before he is set to headline the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival, giving the audience a unique chance to experience this live show within the intimate surroundings of PAC’s 200-seat auditorium.

Lowe will be accompanied by Los Straitjackets, an American instrumental rock group renowned for their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are really excited to welcome Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets to PAC in just a few weeks’ time.

“He is such a high calibre of musician and is so highly regarded in the British power-pop and new wave circles.

“To have the chance to see him perform live within the intimate setting of our auditorium just days before headlining at Glastonbury is an incredible opportunity for any music fan.”

Tickets are £35 each, available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.