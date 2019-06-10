Heritage exhibition opens at St Margaret’s Church in Millington

The Millington heritage exhibition is now on display at St Margaret’s Church.

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the exhibition has been put together by local people who have gathered information from the community and by researching archives.

Due to limited space, the display will be changed every four to six weeks.

Currently it is concentrating on the history of farms in the area, and the local farming families. Displays planned for the near future include the history of Millington School, and the lost houses of Millington.

Visitors are encouraged to come regularly to learn about the history of Millington. The church is open daily between 10am – 4pm, allowing lots of time for people to enjoy the displays.