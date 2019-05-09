Glastonbury headliner Nick Lowe heading to Pocklington Arts Centre

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue will be headlining the acoustic stage at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

But if you have missed out on Glastonbury tickets do not worry as Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue is coming to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) just three days before the festival!

Starting with 1995s ‘The Impossible Bird’ through to 2011s ‘The Old Magic’, Lowe has turned out a fantastic string of albums, each one devised in his West London home, and recorded with a core of musicians who possess the same veteran savvy.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Nick Lowe needs no real introduction. He is a highly regarded, well renowned figure amongst the British power-pop, and new wave circles, and has recorded a string of critically acclaimed albums.

“So it is with great excitement that we welcome him to the PAC stage, just days before he heads to the Glastonbury Acoustic stage, for what we know will be a really unique, awe inspiring live show like nothing else you have ever experienced before.”

Lowe’s new four-song EP “Tokyo Bay” features Los Straitjackets as his backing band. Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental.

Clad in their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, the “Jackets” have delivered their trademark guitar licks to 16 albums, thousands of concerts and dozens of films and TV shows.

Tickets (£35) available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.