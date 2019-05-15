Glasto acts to star at Platform Festival event

The Shires and Lucy Spraggan have been confirmed to play the Avalon Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

But if you missed out on tickets for Glastonbury, then fear not as both acts will be performing on the main stage at Platform Festival 2019.

Lucy Spraggan will be at this year's Platform Festival.

Platform Festival takes place from 10 to 13 July and features some of the very best music from across the UK and beyond including Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, The South, and the Grand Slambovians.

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), and sees thousands of people descend onto the town’s old railway station for a truly unique event.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Our line-up for Platform Festival 2019 is definitely our most dynamic to date.

“We look forward to building on the success of previous years where we have welcomed the likes of Lucinda Williams, Gretchen Peters, Richard Hawley, Ward Thomas, KT Tunstall, Billy Bragg, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our acts to the Platform stage, as well as to our Access to Music stage, making for a true celebration of the very best established and emerging talent in the UK and beyond today.”

This will be an indoor event and will be part seated. Street food, prosecco and gin bars, plus craft ales will be on sale on site. Free parking is available throughout the town.

Visit www.platformfestival.net or www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to book your tickets or call 01759 301547.