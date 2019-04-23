Get tickets to a celebration of the Spice Girls and their music - Wannabe is on tour

The real Spice Girls concerts are a sell-out but you can see a tribute act to one of the world's biggest girl bands right here.

Featuring the greatest Spice Girls hits, Wannabe is a musical celebration that recreates the era of Girl Power!

From the chart stomping Spice Up Your Life through to the hip shaking 'Who Do You Think You Are?', SPICE takes you on a Spice World journey through the Spice Girls group and solo careers that will make you Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh.

Come and join the exceptionally talented SPICE cast as they pay homage to Ginger, Scary, Posh, Sporty and Baby on the smash hit touring sensation.

Swing it, shake it, move it, make it down however you can. Costumes, groups and families all welcome for the biggest 90s party in town.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com