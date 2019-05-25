Full steam ahead to this year’s Platform Festival

With just over a month to go before Platform Festival 2019 arrives, it is full steam ahead towards one of the region’s most unique celebrations of outstanding live music and comedy.

Platform Festival takes place under the roof of Grade II listed building The Old Station, Pocklington from 10 – 13 July and features some of the very best music and comedy from across the UK and beyond.

Now into its fourth year, and brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), this year’s festival will see thousands of people enjoying live comedy from Chris Ramsey, and Al Murray plus live music from Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, Lucy Spraggan, The South, and many more.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It really is full steam ahead for team PAC now with our festival just two months away.

“We really are so excited to bring you a line-up that is without doubt our most diverse and dynamic to date.

“So I would urge you to get your tickets, grab a refreshment, and jump aboard for an incredible journey of live music and comedy.”

The festival opens with a double hit of stand-up comedy with critically acclaimed comedian and TV star Chris Ramsey opening the festival on Wednesday, July 10, 8pm with his brand new live tour; and the pub landlord Al Murray headlining Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm with his ‘Landlord of Hope and Glory’ Tour 2019.

On Friday, July 12 The Shires (Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes) who, five years after first playing PAC return to play Platform Festival hot on the heels of playing the Avalon Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Support will be from York based singer-songwriter Beth McCarthy.

On Saturday 13 July, the festival kicks off at 1pm (doors 12pm) for a full day and night of musicians performing across three stages.

Hothouse Flowers, who have featured at numerous festivals including Glastonbury, and they will raise the roof when they headline the Saturday night.

Street food, prosecco and gin bars plus craft ales will be on sale on site.

Visit www.platformfestival.net, www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or www.seetickets.com for more details about the comprehensive line-up or to buy tickets

Tickets are also available by calling the box office on 01759 301547.