Folk troubadour Irish Mythen to play arts centre

She has performed alongside Rod Stewart and Lucinda Williams, closed out the Philadelphia Folk Festival, performing after Lyle Lovett, and had thousands in her hands at the 2018 Cambridge Folk Festival.

Now fresh from touring Australia, plus playing several European and US dates, and the release of her new album Little Bones, the musical powerhouse Irish Mythen will play Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday June 26 at 8pm.

Support for the show will come from York based singer-songwriter Boss Caine.

Janet Farmer, centre director, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to see Irish perform live at Manchester Town Hall for English Folk Expo back in 2017, and at last year’s Cambridge Folk Festival, which just blew me away.

“Her dominant and dynamic vocal prowess is truly stunning, she is a phenomenal musician and we just can’t wait to bring her timeless and transcendent sound to PAC.”

The Irish born contemporary Canadian singer-songwriter is a globetrotting troubadour who has been amassing accolades and achievements across several continents over the years.

Irish has established herself as a staple at events such as the Mariposa Folk Festival and Folk Alliance International Conference; performed to thousands at Australia’s Woodford Folk Festival, leading to her being handpicked to open for Melissa Etheridge’s 2016 Australian run.

Tickets £10 available now from the box office on 01759 301547 or online at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk