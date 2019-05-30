Find clues in walking treasure hunt at Hayton

A walking treasure hunt will take place in Hayton on Sunday, June 2.

The hunt will see clues hidden across the village between 9.30am and 2pm.

The cost to join in the fun is just £1 and under 8s can hunt for free.

There will be bacon or sausage butties and refreshments available on the day.

A spokesman for the treasure hunt said: “It will be totally different from any car treasure hunt people normally go on.

“There are places, people and things to look for and interpret them in order to work out the clues.

“They are all based around one theme, which people will only find out on the day.

“Come along and find some treasure!”