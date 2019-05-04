Fastlove a tribute to George Michael on way to the Spa

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with a global superstar, as he puts the Boom Boom into your heart in the all new production, Fastlove - A tribute to George Michael.

The production is at Bridlington Spa on Saturday August 10 at 7.30pm.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems. From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the eighties album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties.

WATCH the promo video here

You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com