Family fun day planned at The Star in Sancton

A family fun day is set to take place at The Star in Sancton on Saturday, July 6, starting at noon.

The event is raising funds for the Hull Canine Partners Charity.

There’s a huge dog show at 1.30pm, canine partners assistance dogs will be running a demo, there’s live music, and The Magic Ball Man will be making an appearance.

Other local businesses are providing children’s activities, including Weighton Rocks, slime making and DiDi rugby.

Last year’s fun day saw 300 people attend with more than 50 dogs entering the show.