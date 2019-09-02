Dancers earn places in Swan Lake production

Four talented young dancers from Pocklington and Wilberfoss have been selected to perform in a professional production of Swan lake.

Allie Bryce, Isabelle Rooks, Amelia Winstone, Gracie Cheshire were selected at a competitive audition by English Youth Ballet (EYB).

The Elliott School of Theatre Dance pupils, who attend Woldgate, Pocklington Community Junior and Wilberfoss CE Primary Schools, will now appear in the production at the Grand Opera House, York.

They are currently having an amazing time in rehearsals for the production, which takes place on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at the popular venue.

Allie Bryce said: “I started dancing when I was three years old. I started because my parents wanted us to get into a hobby.

“I’m looking forward to dancing with EYB because of the experience of performing as part of a company.

“In the future I’d like to get into either dancing, drama or film-making.”

Monica Tapiador is one of EYB’s principal dancers having previously danced with English National Ballet.

She coaches the young dancers in rehearsals and she will also be starring in the role of Odile – the Black Swan.

She said: “The advice that I give to the young dancers is that ‘ballet is hard’. But, if you love it, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling career.

“Keep your head up, and if you face rejection, just keep working hard and focus on your dreams, they can come true.”