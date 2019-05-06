Curtain up on play Yorkshire heroine Beryl at East Riding Theatre to great reviews - watch the trailer here

The curtain has gone up on Beryl - the play about Yorkshire bike heroine Beryl Burton - to great reviews.

Maxine Peake's play is on at the East Riding Theatre in Beverley and charts the life and success of road cycle champion Beryl Burton.

WATCH the trailer to the play here

When Beryl Charnock met keen cyclist Charlie Burton she was smitten, not only with Charlie but with the thrill and freedom she found on her bike. She would out-work the men in the rhubarb field, she could out-class the cyclists on the road and still time to knit young Denise a cycling jumper - though it wasn't meant to come down to her knees!

With husband and daughter at her side, the determined Beryl defied the world embarking on a journey that led to true sporting greatness. She dominated cycling throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, becoming five-time world champion and best British all-rounder for 25 consecutive years. And she still made it home in time for tea!

Beryl runs from now until Saturday May 18.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm. Matinees on Wednesday May 8, Saturday May 11 and Saturday May 18 at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01482 874050 or on line here