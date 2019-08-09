Concert review by Julia Pattison: ELO Experience at the Grand Opera House, York

Concert: ELO Experience

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

Tribute bands can often be a disappointment but thankfully ELO Experience proved to be a top quality act.

ELO Experience’s rousing opening number “All Over The World“ immediately dispelled any fears I had about quality; acoustic strings, acoustic drums, Keyboard/ Synth and Electric guitars were all played with precision and flair throughout the evening, creating the distinctive ELO sound we were all hoping for, along with stunning lighting and projections on the back screen.

Andy Louis was most convincing in his role of Jeff Lynne; a confident and charismatic front man who looked cool in the trademark dark glasses and hair rather than comic, as had been the case with the previous “Jeff” who’d sported a ridiculous wig and painted on black beard!

Andy’s passion for Jeff Lynne’s music came across loud and clear, with his guitar showdown antics entertaining the crowd, demonstrating competence and professionalism as well as a sense of fun. The rest of the band were very impressive too, with Jan Christiansen commanding the space on lead guitar, and Pete Smith excelling on bass guitar; their backing vocals were spot on too. Tony Lawson was excellent on drums, and Steve Hemsley was superb on keyboard and vocals. Add to that the fabulous string section, consisting of two ladies who were sensational, vibrant cello players, and Liz Stacey who was a virtuoso on the violin. Liz looking absolutely stunning in a shimmering sheath dress in the first half, and later in slinky silk black trousers with matching top, complete with a flattering gold belt round her waist, in keeping for the Rock N Rolling in the second half of the show.

From Evil Woman, Wild West Hero, Living Thing, Hold On Tight, Roll Over Beethoven and many more wonderful hits ( and some lesser known ones too), the concert ended with a fab finale as we all sang along (waving our blue glow-sticks naturally) to Mr Blue Sky.

A great night’s entertainment and a quality concert. Can’t wait to repeat the Experience!