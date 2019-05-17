Concert of note at the heritage centre

The Wolds Heritage Centre in Warter was the setting for a successful concert by The Farmers Daughters.

The acoustics of the old church helped enrich the performance of these talented ladies (Penny, Angela, Kate and Jan) bringing the whole evening alive.

The £358 raised on the night will go towards the upkeep of the building.

A spokesman for the event said: “They entertained us with a varied programme of songs. The concert included light hearted and serious songs along with hymns.

“The audience were enthralled and just wanted more, then afterwards they enjoyed having a chat with the ladies themselves and socialising with others as the enjoyed the refreshment’s which were served at the end of the evening.”