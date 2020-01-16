Comedian John Bishop brings his new stand-up show to Bridlington Spa - when and how to get tickets

Comedy superstar John Bishop is coming to Bridlington Spa to warm up his new show. He will be performing at the venue on Thursday September 24.

John is looking forward to this new adventure, this will be his eighth stand-up show and it's shaping up to be his best yet. .

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Britain, John Bishop’s Only Joking, The John Bishop Show and four series of John Bishop: In Conversation With… which sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names.

John has also hosted the Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets go on general sale Monday January 20 at 10am, online at www.bridspa.com or via the box office in person or by calling 01262 678258.