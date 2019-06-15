Comedian Chris Ramsey ‘thrilled’ to be opening this year’s Platform Festival

Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey said he is “thrilled” to be opening this year’s Platform Festival.

He will be bringing his brand new show to the popular event next month.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan.

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is organised by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) and will see thousands of people descend onto the town’s historic railway station.

On Wednesday, July 10, Chris will open the four-day event which is back and bigger than ever with a packed line-up celebrating the very best of comedy and music in the UK and beyond today.

He is one of the most exciting comedy acts today.

His high-energy delivery, hugely engaging manner and off-the-cuff style have cemented him a place as regular face on entertainment shows such as Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC Two), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Sweat the Small Stuff (BBC3) and Virtually Famous (E4).

Chris said: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to be coming back to open this brilliant festival!

“I supported another comedian there a few years ago, so I’m genuinely thrilled to be coming back to headline myself.

“Last time I made the mistake of having dinner before I arrived and saw all of the food on offer from the various vans and trucks… I will not be making this mistake again. They better be ready.”

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Chris is a big name on the stand-up comedy circuit and with such a string of acclaimed television credits to his name we’re delighted that he is one of our headliners at this year’s Platform Festival.”

Joining Chris on the Platform Festival line-up is fellow big name comedian Al Murray (Thursday, July 11); country superstars The Shires (Friday, July 12); festival favourites Hothouse Flowers; charismatic singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman; nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan; 9-piece band The South (Saturday, July 13), and much, much more.

Visit www.platformfestival.net or www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets and find out more information.