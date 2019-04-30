Children’s show dives in with big eco-friendly message at the arts centre

Dive into the deep with ‘I am Turtle’, an enchanting adventure for children that comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this May half-term.

And children can enjoy a free workshop where they can make puppets using recycles materials before the show!

Featuring puppetry and live music ‘I am Turtle’ will take children aged three years and over on a journey into the deep blue sea, through shipwrecks and seashells, to discover the ancient song of the Sea Turtle.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Children’s theatre is always really popular with audiences, so we are delighted to be welcoming The Makeshift Ensemble and their latest show ‘I am Turtle’ to PAC for the half-term holidays.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.