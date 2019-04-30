Children’s show dives in with big eco-friendly message at the arts centre

I am Turtle, by The Makeshift Ensemble, comes to PAC on Friday May 31.
Dive into the deep with ‘I am Turtle’, an enchanting adventure for children that comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this May half-term.

And children can enjoy a free workshop where they can make puppets using recycles materials before the show!

Featuring puppetry and live music ‘I am Turtle’ will take children aged three years and over on a journey into the deep blue sea, through shipwrecks and seashells, to discover the ancient song of the Sea Turtle.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Children’s theatre is always really popular with audiences, so we are delighted to be welcoming The Makeshift Ensemble and their latest show ‘I am Turtle’ to PAC for the half-term holidays.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.