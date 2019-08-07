Chance to enter your poem in new Wolds Poetry Festival

A new one-day poetry festival for the East Yorkshire Wolds is looking for poems from local people for an Open Mic and a Book Collection.

The poetry festival will be held in North Dalton on Saturday, September 21.

The festival, which will offer homemade local refreshments, has been developed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s East Riding Museums Service.

Julian F. Woodford, the festival’s director, said: “The High Wolds Poetry Festival is a free-to-all celebration of poetry for absolutely anyone of any age to share their own or other people’s work.

“If you live in, love or know the High Wolds of Yorkshire, come along and share your poetry with us. This is poetry by, from and about the places and people of the Wolds but also open to anyone from out of the area to come and get involved.

“With harvest about wrapped up and the full moon autumn equinox looming, it should be a good day.”

Nial Adams, museums manager, said: “Poetry is for, by and about people and I’m greatly looking forward to seeing what the people of the North Wolds can do.

“This festival will be a great opportunity for budding poets who are intending to enter the East Riding Festival of Words Poetry Competition.”

Entries for the custom-designed festival book collection close on Saturday, 31 August and can be sent by email to highwoldspoetry@gmail.com or by post to The Festival Director, The High Wolds Poetry Festival, East Riding Museums, Treasure House, Champney Road, Beverley HU17 8HE.