Bryan Adams announces Yorkshire gig - here's how to get tickets

Multi-platinum recording artist and chart-topper, Bryan Adams, has announced two shows for 2020 - with one of them in Yorkshire.

Canadian singer / songwriter Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in the world.

His influence extends four decades, over which time he has released 14 studio albums.

His most recent recording, Shine a Light, whose title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, debuted at number one on the album charts in March last year.

The album also features a duet with Jennifer Lopez.

His song writing has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award.

Adams said: “I am beyond thrilled that we are able to extend the Shine A Light tour into 2020 throughout the UK and I can’t wait to return from my home away from home.”

He is to perform at the Bonus Arena in Hull on Saturday May 9.

American Express presale will run from 10am tomorrow (Feb 12) to 10am on Friday February 14 for all eligible American Express Cardmembers.

