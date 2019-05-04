Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom live on stage

BAFTA-winning children’s animation Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom will be brought to life live on stage at Hull New Theatre this month.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Ben and Holly have fun and games helping Gaston the Ladybird clean up his messy cave, they go on a trip into The Big World with tooth-fairy Nanny Plum, even plan a surprise birthday party for King Thistle, and oops, let’s hope there’s not another jelly flood!

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family.

From the makers of Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom is at Hull New Theatre on Saturday May 18 at 1pm and 4pm and Sunday May 19 at 10am and 1pm.

Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.