Beat a path to Taiko drumming workshop

Spaces are selling fast on the next Taiko Drumming workshop that starts again at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Saturday, May 18.

Earlier this year PAC teamed up with the York based Tengu School of Taiko to launch a brand new six-week Taiko Drumming workshop.

Now the next course is about to begin and spaces are filling up fast.

The course is suitable for beginners and improvers, aged 12 years and over.

Taiko drumming is an energetic Japanese performing art that has been an important part of Japanese culture for hundreds of years.

Taiko performances use different styles and sizes of Japanese drum (Wadaiko) which can be played in many different positions and ways.

Playing Taiko is not just about hitting a drum to make a sound. It involves body movement, balance, energy, stamina, co-ordination, self-control, self-awareness and unites mind, body and spirit akin to many martial arts.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “Taiko Drumming has really hit the right note at PAC, with our first ever six-week course proving to be incredibly popular with drummers of all ages and abilities.

“I took part in the Taiko Drumming workshop we held to pilot the course, which was a complete sell-out, so I know first-hand just how energising, fun and popular this is.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the return of the Tengu School of Taiko but spaces are already selling fast so I would recommend that you book your place today.”

Course leader Jared Hardwick said: “Everyone did really well on the last course, and had lots of fun learning the piece.

“Even those who started by saying ‘they had no rhythm’, were playing along well by the time we got to last few lessons.

“I think everyone liked the fact that it’s good exercise as well as a group effort.”

The course takes place from Saturday, May 18 to Saturday, June 22, 10am to 11.30am. The cost is £45 and £39 (concessions). Spaces limited.