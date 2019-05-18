Al Stewart will be a hit at arts centre

Folk-rock star Al Stewart has confirmed he is to play live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) later this year – the smallest venue he is playing on his Hits and Misses Tour.

After touring the USA for the past year with his electric band The Empty Pockets, Al is bringing the show to PAC on Thursday, October 24, 8pm.

Al will be playing selections from his deep catalogue along with favourites ‘Year Of The Cat’, ‘Time Passages’, ‘On the Border’, ‘Nostradamus’ and ‘Roads To Moscow’.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It is such a huge privilege to have secured a live date with the legendary Al Stewart at PAC for what will be a full band show, especially as we are the smallest venue on his whole tour, making for an amazing intimate show.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for full details.