A giant day of events planned

Musical rising star Evie Barrand from Market Weighton and seasoned actor Mark Addy will officially open Giant Community Day 2019 as the town celebrates summer with a town festival.

Evie, 18, will be making her official singing debut at the event, which runs from noon until 4pm this Sunday,July 14, and takes over High Street.

Mark Addy has a variety of film and television credits including Game of Thrones, The Thin Blue Line and The Full Monty.

Giant Community Day has been organised by a new team of residents and businesses for 2019, with a new emphasis on local support.

Evie is one of a number of talented entertainers who will be performing on the day.

The line-up includes Neil Diamond tribute act Phil Richards, Weighton Young Players, Weighton Waytes, Ravens Morris, Minster Ukes, Hailbails, Kingston Swing and Pocklington Pipe and Drums.

Starbrite Studios and Triplestar College of Performing Arts will have their own stage at the Southgate end of the Town Centre, with a comprehensive programme including workshops and a parade of princesses accompanied by Spiderman.

Visitors can find activities and events at the War Memorial Playing Field, the Town Hall, outside the Londesborough Arms Hotel and in St John’s Methodist Church.

There will be more than 50 stalls lining the High Street, where local organisations will be promoting their work and raising funds. More stalls and activities can be found at the Scout Hut, behind the Post Office. Restaurants, pubs and cafes will also be open.

A dog show will start proceedings off at 9.30am at Bertie’s Field, Beverley Road, and entries are invited on the day.

Giant Community Day has been backed by main sponsors Market Weighton Town Council, Blue Sky Day Nursery, Britcom, Market Weighton Commercial Risk Solutions, The New Community Shop and Tesco.

Event spokesman Richard Spare said: “Each week, the event has grown and we are so pleased by the level of support not just from numerous businesses, without whom Giant Community Day would not be possible, but charities and organisations giving up their Sunday. We hope that residents and visitors have a great day and enjoy the variety.”

There will be a number of road restrictions in place.

Roads will be closed from 8am to allow for the event to be set up, with stands and stages being erected and car parks will also be out of action.

The whole of High Street will be affected, as will the following routes:

Market Place

Londesborough Road – from Market Place to The Archway;

Holme Road – from Market Place to Harold Elgey Close;

York Road – from Market Place to the junction with Skelton Crescent.

East Yorkshire buses will turn round at the Red Lion roundabout on Southgate.

It will not be possible to park cars overnight on the 13th or all day on the 14th in any of the following locations:-

The Market Hill Car Park (car park spaces around the Giant Bradley statue) The Market Car Park

The High Street

Londesborough Road both sides (All Saints Church end)

Due to the High Street closure, it will also not be possible to park in:

The former Asda Car Park

Red Lion Lower Car Park

Market Weighton Town Council Car Park.

Full details about the programme have been published in a brochure, which has been delivered to every household by volunteers, and copies are also available at public locations around the Market Weighton area.