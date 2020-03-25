East Riding Libraries offer a great deal online

East Riding Libraries are reminding people that EBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines are all available to download free for East Riding Library members, even though all East Riding Libraries and Customer Service Centres are now temporarily closed.

Thousands of customers have already registered to use this free service, offering thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks, plus more than 50 popular magazine titles free of charge. Many more titles have now been added to the online catalogue.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “This virtual library is accessible at any time and means customers can download eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines from anywhere with an internet connection, straight to their device, meaning it’s more versatile than ever before, without having to visit the library.

“Another great benefit is that the eBooks and eAudiobooks automatically return to the library, so there are no possible fines, and can be easily renewed if unfinished.”

Reading is found to decrease blood pressure, lower heart rate, and reduce stress to significant degrees. According to a 2009 study at the University of Sussex, stress is reduced up to 68% just by reading.

To join East Riding Libraries free, or have a look at the catalogue, visit eastridinglibraries.co.uk

During the closure period, East Riding Libraries are reminding customers that fines for books borrowed will not be charged.