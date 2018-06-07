TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

There is other stuff apart on telly apart from football and here's five picks from Saturday June 9.

Humans, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

The BBC looks into the Grenfell disaster.

The critically-acclaimed drama series continues. While Sam (Billy Jenkins) reels from the events of Waltringham and Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) struggles to help him through it, truths are revealed and dangerous plans put into action at the Railyard.

Grenfell, ITV, Monday, 8.30pm

This 90-minute documentary brings together multiple stories from the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy - the most devastating tower block fire in British history. Made over the course of one yearthis landmark film will be broadcast on BBC One in the lead up to the first anniversary of the fire.

Flights From Hell: Caught on Camera, ITV, Tuesday, 9pm

Flights From Hell on ITV.

Featuring incredible clips that show you everything that can go wrong when you’re at 30,000 feet, Flights from Hell: Caught on Camera reveals the good, the bad and the ugly we experience on our travels – filmed by the people at the heart of the action.

Our Girl, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

With their fate teetering on a knife edge, Georgie (Michelle Keegan) and 2-Section are shocked to discover that the local crime boss is actually an undercover Special Forces operative, Bones (Oliver Rix). Waiting bravely in a cell, 2-Section are freed in a stunning operation.

Bulletproof, Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 2am & 9pm

Things get tense in Our Girl.

Pike is paranoid. His family might have been moved into a safe house but they’re in big danger while Bakur is still on the loose. Worried for their safety, he gives in to his dad and agrees to a desk job away from the unit – something that doesn’t go down well with Bishop.