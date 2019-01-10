Five of of the best shows for you to watch this week PLUS TRAILER

Here's the pick of the bunch from Saturday, January 12

True Detective, Monday, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, 9pm

The award-winning HBO drama returns for a long-awaited third season. Focusing on a macabre child-murder case that plays out over the course of 35 years, this season stars Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), alongside Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo.

The Paras: Men Of War, Thursday ITV, 9pm

In the second programme, only 27 of the original 40 recruits - all known as ‘Joe’ to remove their civilian identities - remain as the platoon reaches a third of the way through its training course. Corporal Ollie Seal, taking them into bayonet exercises, emphasises the aggressiveness of their task.

Magnum PI, Monday, Sky One & NOW TV, 9pm

Jay Hernandez (Hostel, Friday Night Lights) stars as the charming paradise-based private eye in this fast-paced reboot of the cult 80s show.

Magnum is an ex-Navy SEAL who’s back from Afghanistan and about to channel his military skills into private investigation.

SAS: Who Dares Wins,Sunday, Channel 4 ,9pm

In this gripping second episode, the DS put the remaining recruits through a series of gruelling challenges from front-facing abseiling down a 200-foot sheer rock face to taking part in the infamous boxing task, where female recruits will have the opportunity to fight their male counterparts.

Ray Donovan, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

The Donovans’ war for New York reaches its climax, as Ray settles his final scores and the family cleans up the wreckage they’ve left behind. As Ray revisits the past with his father, prospective son-in-law Smitty gets a crash course in what it means to be a part of the family.

