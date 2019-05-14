Walk this way for indoor football sessions

East Riding Council’s Sport, Play and Arts Service has started new Indoor Walking Football sessions at Stamford Bridge Sports Hall.

The sessions are held on Mondays between 8pm and 9pm at the Church Road venue.

They are targeted at over 50s males and provide fun games which aim to improve fitness for those who maybe previously played and would like to kick a ball again.

Health and wellbeing co-ordinator Jenna Leach said : “No matter what skill level you are, we would strongly recommend you give Walking Football a try.”