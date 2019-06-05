Pocklington Tennis Club’s smashing sponsorship deal with Linden Homes

Linden Homes is continuing its support of one of East Riding’s most popular and long-running leisure facilities – Pocklington Tennis Club.

Established in 1921, it has grown into the area’s premier tennis club – with around 100 adult members and large junior section, as well as running sessions for all ages and abilities.

The company’s support includes 2019 season match ball and ground hoarding sponsorship.

Linden Homes sales manager Julie Hubbard said: “We are delighted to continue our association with Pocklington Tennis Club, a fantastic facility for the residents of the town and beyond. We have been supporting the club for the past few years.”

Visit https://pocklingtontennis.com/ for more details about the tennis club.