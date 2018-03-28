Pocklington ready for 7s action

Pocklington RUFC again stages Yorkshire’s oldest rugby seven-a-side tournament and Pocklington’s biggest sporting occasion, when the 60th John Smiths Pock 7s, get underway at Percy Road on Good Friday.

The event is in its Diamond Jubilee year, having been held at Pocklington every Good Friday since 1959, and has grown from humble beginnings into one of Yorkshire’s major rugby occasions.

Many any rugby exiles make their way back home for an annual Easter reunion at Percy Road, some travelling back from abroad for the weekend. For the first time this year’s Pock 7s has been included as a qualifying tournament for the RFU’s national 24/Sevens series, where sides can go on to regional play-off with a grand final at Bath in July.

The 2018 Pock 7s again contains a mixture of local clubs, invitation outfits and teams from further afield battling it out in the main competition and plate, including a strong entry of sides from North and East Yorkshire.

There are seven former winners taking part, including holders Leeds Beckett University, and 2016 winners Oxfam Crusaders from Norfolk.

Warter-based livestock and poultry business Warrendale Wagyu will defend the Plate.

The Good Friday action starts at 1pm. More than six hours of non-stop sevens rugby follows with the final scheduled for 6.40pm.

Draw

First Round

A: Beverley v Malton & Norton (1.00), B: Old Pocklingtonians v Old Hymerians (1.20), C: Woldgate OB v Hull Ionians (1.40), D: Selby v Brookfield (2.00), E: Wild Turkeys v Pocklington Porkers (2.20), F: Three Bears Foundation (aka York Saints) v Hammerheads (2.40), G: Driffield v Artland Dragon OPs (3.00), H: Goole v Sandbach (3.20)

Second Round

Northern Exiles v Winner A (1.40), Queens Own Yeomanry v Winner B (2.00), Manchester Metropolitan Uni v Winner C (2.20), Pocklington v Winner D (2.40), Richmond Renegades v Winner E (3.00), Oxfam Crusaders v Winner F (3.20), Warrendale Wagyu v Winner G (3.40), Leeds Beckett Uni v Winner G (4.00).