Thousands flock to the Yorkshire Coast 10K

Action from the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K Photo by Richard Ponter

They said: “As race organisers, we’re delighted with the support we get from local businesses - without them we wouldn’t be able to provide such a successful event.

"Participants are kept safe through course infrastructure provided by Andy Hire. Local supermarket Proudfoots donated the race water to make sure all runners stayed hydrated during the run.

"A late request to Vantage Motor Group in Scarborough was met with great enthusiasm and the team met the challenge and prepared an all-electric car to lead the runners round the course. ThisIsTheCoast radio have given continued support for many months making sure competitors knew the event was happening and race details. Paddy was brilliant on Sunday providing his usual excellent commentary throughout the day keeping runners entertained and informed.

"Our title Sponsor McCain Foods attended the event giving their support and had nearly 50 runners competing in the 10K race.

“We feel that the race benefits both the town as well as the runners.

"The event brings over 4,000 visitors to Scarborough on the day of the race with many stopping for the weekend helping to support local businesses. We have runners coming from afar afield as Devon and Dumfries to run the 10K race.

“This year we have improved our sustainability in many areas and the event will plant 4,500 trees as a sign of this success. We’re already thinking of ways that we can improve on sustainability and carbon footprint of the event for 2022.

"As usual, the 100+ volunteers from Scarborough Athletic Club made it a well organised and friendly event.

"The team wanted to say a massive thanks to Laurence Whitely (Double Paralympic Gold Medallist) who started the race and gave out prizes throughout the day."

Jennifer Domett from main sponsors McCain said: “The 10k and fun runs were wonderful to watch, as ever.

“We’re proud to support an event that’s so inclusive, where participants range from two to 82 years old and everyone who takes part has a great time taking in our beautiful coastline.